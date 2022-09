Russian Army Again Hits Kryvyi Rih, Strike At Industrial Enterprise

Russian troops on Thursday at noon launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, hit an industrial enterprise.

The head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"1:01 p.m. Again, a cruise missile. Hitting an industrial enterprise. The destruction is serious, detailed consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

Vilkul noted that according to preliminary information, there are no victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

The invaders fired 8 cruise missiles at the city.

As a result, a dam on the Inhulets River was damaged.