Russia Declares That U.S. Will Become "Party To Conflict" If It Transfers Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that if the USA supplies Kyiv with longer-range systems, they will cross the "red line" and become a participant in the conflict. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Thursday, September 15.

"If Washington decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it will cross the "red line" and become a direct party to the conflict," Zakharova said.

According to her, the supply of weapons to Ukraine is bringing Russia and NATO countries closer to a direct military confrontation. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation also stated that "pumping Ukraine with weapons by the West leads to the prolongation of hostilities, new victims among the civilian population."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov announced the gradual transformation of the USA into a "side of the conflict" in Ukraine.

On August 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called a clash with Western countries due to the situation in Ukraine "quite real".

At the same time, on August 2, Russia for the first time accused the USA of direct participation in the war in Ukraine.