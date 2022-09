Ukraine Receives First EUR 500 Million From EIB As Part Of Immediate Assistance Package

Ukraine has received the first EUR 500 million from the European Investment Bank as part of an immediate assistance package to finance infrastructure restoration and other priority needs.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 14, the first part of the immediate assistance from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the amount of EUR 500 million was received to finance the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure and other priority needs. These funds are part of the second package of assistance from the EIB in the amount of EUR 1.59 billion, developed in close cooperation with the European Commission," the Ministry of Finance reports.

This financial assistance is guaranteed by the EU under the External Lending Mandate and complements the emergency financial support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 668 million, which was provided to Ukraine by the EIB in early March 2022.

The first part of the second aid package from the EIB will be sent by the Government of Ukraine to provide urgent repair of damaged roads, bridges and railway infrastructure.

The funds will also provide support to the strategic state enterprises Ukravtodor and Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament on Thursday, September 15, approved the allocation of EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine.