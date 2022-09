Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a road accident that occurred in the center of Kyiv on September 14. The car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

The entire complex of necessary investigative actions is being carried out.

The SBI will inform the public based on their results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a road accident in Kyiv. The head of state is alive, everything is fine with him. The presidential spokesman Nykyforov reported that the accompanying doctors examined Zelenskyy. They did not find any serious injuries on the president.

Medics also helped the driver of the passenger car. After that, he was handed over to the ambulance that arrived at the scene of the incident.

Nykyforov added that law enforcement agencies will establish all events.

Videos appeared on social networks, probably from the scene of the road accident in which the motorcade of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into on the night of Thursday, September 15.

On Wednesday, September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium of Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the Russian invaders a few days ago.