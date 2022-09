Lithuania will send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in the near future.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated this at a press conference in Odesa on Wednesday, European Pravda reports.

"Just today the Lithuanian government announced that we will send additional armored personnel carriers. Two parties. One of them should arrive very soon in Ukraine," Landsbergis said.

The Minister did not say which armoured personnel carriers it would be. He only stressed that the Ukrainian military knows where best to use them.

"At the same time, we try to constantly remind our partners and allies both in the EU and in NATO that this is not enough," the Minister added.

Previously, Lithuania sent М113 armored personnel carriers of American production to Ukraine.

