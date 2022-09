On Thursday, September 15, the European Parliament approved the allocation of EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated in the press service of the European Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, MEPs gave the green light to a macro-financial loan of EUR 5 billion to help Ukraine cover the acute financing needs caused by the Russian invasion," the statement said.

534 MEPs voted for this assistance, 30 voted against it and 26 abstained.

It is noted that this is the second and largest tranche of the EU support package for EUR 9 billion, of which EUR 1 billion has already been paid.

According to the International Monetary Fund, after bilateral and multilateral financial support commitments, there remains a financing gap of USD 10 billion (EUR 9.8 billion).

The EU loan will contribute, as the text of the adopted document states, to "supporting Ukraine's public debt and its ability to eventually be able to repay its financial obligations."

According to the report, macro-financial assistance is an urgent resource provided on favorable terms for EU neighboring countries that are struggling to pay their bills.

The total amount of such loans from the EU to Ukraine since the beginning of the war may amount to more than EUR 10 billion, if the entire package is confirmed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects EUR 12 billion in macro-financial assistance from the EU in 2023.