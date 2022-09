The Russian occupiers claim the capture of Mayorsk in Donetsk region. It is north of Horlivka.

This was stated by the "News of Donbas" with reference to the so-called "headquarters of the DPR defense team."

A report of the seizure appeared today. On the battle map from DeepState, this settlement is still in the "gray zone."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or denied this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant number of military personnel and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of Russia.

The invaders fired 8 cruise missiles at Kryvyi Rih. As a result, hydraulic structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

Meanwhile, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military established full fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Su-24М bomber of the Russian invaders, 31 units of enemy equipment and 33 invaders.