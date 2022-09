The draft state budget for 2023, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers for approval by the Verkhovna Rada, does not yet provide money for the indexation of pensions in March. The Minister of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych, announced this on the air of the "Breakfast with 1+1" TV program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is assumed that the growth of the Pension Fund's own income will increase, and we think that the insurance contributions that should fill the Pension Fund will increase, we count on their increase. Accordingly, I am sure that no pension payments will decrease, they will increase slightly, taking into account the fact, that in December the living wage will be increased and this increase in the general on pension system will cost us somewhere around UAH 70 billion. But, of course, we will need additional money in order to carry out full indexation in March. And here we did not set the final amount, because it will be necessary to calculate the amount of this inflation closer to this time and determine the amount that will be required for indexation," she said.

Zholnovych emphasized that the 2023 state budget will be a military budget, where 50% of all expenditures go to defense, 35% of expenditures - to the social sphere.

According to her, the 2023 state budget will be military in the sense that the government will review it monthly, taking into account the real situation in wartime conditions.

"We will revise it, redirecting expenses, very quickly, because the Cabinet of Ministers was given such an opportunity during the wartime period," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the state budget for 2023 will provide more than UAH 1 trillion for security and defense and indexation of pensions.

On September 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2023 with a deficit at the level of 20% of GDP, and on September 14 it was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval.

It is assumed that the minimum wage and living wage in the 2023 state budget will not change and will remain at the level of UAH 6,700 and UAH 2,589, respectively. At the same time, the government predicts inflation of 30% in 2023.

Currently, the average pension amounts to UAH 4,000.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the indexation of pensions by 14% from March.