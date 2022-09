Russians Shell More Than 30 Settlements, Trying To Strengthen Defense Line In 2 Regions - General Staff

Last day, September 14, the Russian occupiers attacked more than 30 settlements of Ukraine. Infrastructure suffered. Also, the invaders are trying to strengthen the first line of defense in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions by units of the 3rd army corps, as well as by the remnants of units withdrawn from the Kharkov direction. This is stated in the message of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

It is reported that the enemy continues to strike at the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements suffered from air strikes, missile strikes and multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile, 19 air strikes and carried out 86 attacks from rocket artillery systems on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is unchanged.

In other directions, the enemy bombards the infrastructure with tanks, mortars and artillery.

According to available information, the destruction of a significant number of military personnel and military equipment of units of the 137th parachute regiment of the 106h parachute division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut direction was confirmed. Significant losses do not allow such operations to continue without additional measures.

Due to violations by the Defense Forces of the logistics support of the invaders, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks along the contact line have problems with the lack of certain types of ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.

The defense forces continue to successfully repel enemy attacks.

Over the past day, to support the actions of ground groups, the air force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 attacks on the places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. The defeat of six areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy manpower, two platoon strongholds and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. Enemy losses are being specified.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units in different directions destroyed four aircraft of the invaders - three Su-25 and one Su-24М.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders fired 8 cruise missiles at Kryvyi Rih. As a result, hydraulic structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

Meanwhile, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military established full fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.