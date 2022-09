AFU Destroy Another 200 Occupiers And 13 Enemy Tanks Over Past Day. Fresh Data From General Staff

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military has liquidated 53,850 soldiers of the occupiers, 200 of them in the past day. This is stated in the message of the General Staff on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv directions.

Russia's total combat losses as of September 15 were estimated to be:

personnel - about 53,850 (+200) people were liquidated;

tanks - 2,193 (+13);

armored combat vehicles - 4,682 (+17);

artillery systems - 1,295 (+5);

MLRS - 311 (+0);

air defense systems - 167 (+0);

aircraft - 250 (+4);

helicopters - 215 (+0);

operational-tactical level drones - 908 (+0);

cruise missiles - 233 (+0);

ships/boats - 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,522 (+21);

special equipment - 120 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the south, the military destroyed an occupier bomber and 33 invaders.

Also, on September 13, the Armed Forces shot down a bomber and a helicopter of the occupiers.