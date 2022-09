The police are investigating the causes of the road accident involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car, which happened at night in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Specialized services work at the scene of the accident to establish the mechanism and circumstances of the road accident.

Kyiv police received a report that a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles on Peremohy Avenue.

Police officers on patrol, the investigative-operational group of the capital traffic accident investigation unit and doctors immediately went to the scene.

The doctors accompanying the motorcade provided emergency aid to the passenger car driver and handed him over to the ambulance medics who arrived on call.

Currently, primary investigative actions and collection of necessary information for providing a legal assessment of the event are being carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a video appeared on social networks, probably from the scene of the road accident in which the motorcade of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into on the night of Thursday, September 15.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a road accident in Kyiv. The head of state is alive, everything is fine with him.