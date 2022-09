UN Secretary General Guterres On Russia's Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine: We Are Far Away From End Of War

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes a peace deal with Russia and a ceasefire are still a long way off.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the statement of the UN Secretary General after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are far away from the end of the war. A ceasefire is not in sight. I would be lying if I said it would happen," he told reporters after speaking with Putin.

It is reported that the UN Secretary General discussed with the President of the Russian Federation a number of issues, in particular the grain agreement, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the issue of prisoners of war.

Putin told Guterres that Russia will allegedly not interfere with the group that will investigate the explosion in the colony in Olenivka (Donetsk region), where Ukrainian defenders are held, which led to numerous victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada calls on the international community to condemn the mass execution by Russians of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony in Olenivka on July 29 and to prevent the trial of defenders in Mariupol.

Russia agreed to return the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in the explosion in Olenivka, but "after the investigation."