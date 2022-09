The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, the destruction of a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of the units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of the 106th Parachute Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut direction has been confirmed," the authority said.

According to the General Staff, significant losses do not allow the specified unit to continue combat operations without additional measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Su-24M bomber of the Russian occupiers, 31 units of enemy equipment and 33 invaders.

According to the command, the Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes against the enemy in the past day, and a Su-24M enemy supersonic bomber was destroyed in the Chkalove area.