Russia wants to send Chechen battalions to Ukraine, but they are understaffed – ISW

The Russian military leadership is trying to reinforce its troops in Ukraine and send Chechen battalions there, but they are understaffed.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

To create combat power for operations in Ukraine, Russia relies on supposedly Chechen units, which in fact cease to be Chechen.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian leadership plans to redeploy four Chechen battalions to Ukraine, which are largely understaffed and consist mainly of non-Chechen mercenaries from economically depressed regions of Russia.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of Russia.

The occupiers fired eight cruise missiles at Kryvyi Rih. As a result, hydrotechnical structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

Meanwhile, the South Operational Command of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military has established full fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.