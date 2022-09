European Commission President arrives in Kyiv to discuss further rapprochement between Ukraine and the EU with

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has arrived in Kyiv to discuss further rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The European Commission head announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

" In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia’s war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now a 🇪🇺 candidate. I’ll discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," she said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for EU membership and must now fulfill a number of requirements for the start of membership negotiations.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine plans to prepare for joining the European Union by the end of 2024.

In September, the European Commission offered to allocate extra EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. At the beginning of August, the European Union directed Ukraine EUR 1 billion of macro-financial aid - part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war, for a total of EUR 9 billion.