The occupiers are trying to regroup the troops in separate directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk region, hold the captured territories, and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas.

"The enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, is trying to take measures to regroup troops in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. There remains a threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

The occupiers continue to attack the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged by air and missile strikes and the use of MLRSes, in particular, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Vovchansk, Kostiantynivka, Lozova, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Mykolayivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yuriyivka, Niu York, Pervomaiske, Kamiyanka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Sukhyi Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, and Myrne.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers plan to redeploy four battalions of Kadyrov troopers near Kherson.

