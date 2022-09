The International Monetary Fund has appointed Gavin Gray as the head of the mission in Ukraine instead of Ivanna Vladkova Hollar.

This follows from a statement by the IMF, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"Gavin Gray, a citizen of Great Britain, has been appointed head of the IMF mission to Ukraine. Mr. Gray has significant experience working in developing economies. He will replace Ms. Ivanna Vladkova Hollar in this position as of September 20," the IMF said.

No other details have been reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2020, the IMF appointed Ivanna Vladkova Hollar as the head of the mission in Ukraine instead of Ron van Roden.

At the end of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine intends to attract USD 12-16 billion by the end of the current year.

On August 9, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko and Regional Director of the World Bank for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine) Arup Banerjee signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with a grant in the amount of UAH 4.5 billion.

Also, Ukraine expects to receive financing from the IMF under a new special program in November-December.