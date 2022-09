Evacuation of the population has been announced in two districts of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to rising water levels in the Inhulets River. This happened as a result of missile attack on the dam of the Karachunske Reservoir.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, said this on Facebook.

According to him, the liquidation of the consequences of the missile attack by the Russian troops is now underway. They damaged the dam of the Karachunske Reservoir, as a result of which water flows into the Inhulets River.

"We are monitoring the situation, liquidation of the accident is underway, all services are involved, everyone is on the ground. But the water level in the Inhulets River has risen. In order to avoid unnecessary risks, I am asking residents of some streets to evacuate," Vilkul wrote.

The head of the military administration explained that we are talking about streets in two districts of Kryvyi Rih: Inhuletskyi and Tsentralno-Miskyi.

Inhuletskyi district (evacuation from the following streets): Shterna, Hzhatska, Sklevata, Yuhokivska, Hryhorivska, Zemnukova.

Meeting point: the intersection of Beryslavska and Matrionivska streets.

Central City (evacuation from the following streets): Lepytskoho, Iordanska, Bazhanova, Hrabovskoho, Mashynobudivnykiv, Chernyakhovskoho, Dunaiska, Khodycha, Mariupolska, Stashkova, Zarichna, Pershotravneva, Staroyarmarkova, Plekhanova, Mamina-Sibiriaka, and Entusiastiv.

Meeting points: Vyzvolennia Ploshcha Square (near the Silpo supermarket), Sviatmykolayivska Street (Lenina), 27 near the Central City Executive Committee, Starovokzalna, 35 (Garage stop, formerly Urytskoho).

According to Vilkul, at around 12:30 a.m., they should have been sent to the assembly points. They were supposed to take people to schools and kindergartens for accommodation during the liquidation of the consequences of the accident.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 14, the Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The occupiers fired eight cruise missiles at the city. As a result, hydrotechnical structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

Later, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on the damage to the dam of the Karachunske Reservoir.

As a result of the damage, up to 100 cubic meters of water flow into the Inhulets River every second, which led to an increase in the water level in the river.