Zelenskyy’s cortege gets in road accident in Kyiv – Nikiforov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv. The head of state is alive, and feels fine.

This follows from a statement by presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov.

"A passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and his escort vehicles in Kyiv," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the doctors who accompanied the president examined Zelenskyy. They found no serious damage to the president.

Medical workers also helped the driver of the passenger car. After that, he was handed over to the ambulance that arrived at the scene of the incident.

Nikiforov added that law enforcement agencies will establish all the circumstances.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium of Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the Russian invaders a few days ago.

In the liberated city, the president took part in the ceremonial raising of the national flag of Ukraine.

During his stay in Izium, Zelenskyy also addressed the residents of all Russian-occupied territories of the country.

The president promised that all Ukrainians would be freed from the Russian occupation.