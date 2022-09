As War Began, Kozak Agreed With Kyiv On Peace Agreement, But Putin Did Not Like Terms - Media

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak agreed with Kyiv the terms of a peace treaty that could stop hostilities, but Vladimir Putin did not like the document, and he rejected it.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to three sources close to the leadership of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that the main condition in the Kozak’s agreement was guarantees from Kyiv about not entering NATO, but Putin seemed that there were few such concessions. The Russian president said that the purpose of the "special operation" is to annex part of the Ukrainian territories, so abandoning NATO will not be enough.

Two of the three Reuters’ sources said Kozak suggested Putin sign the peace agreement days after a full-scale invasion began. The third said that it happened shortly before the Russian invasion. Another source says discussions on the treaty stopped in early March.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Reuters, denies the existence of such a treaty. Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a participant in negotiations with Russia, said that Russia used the negotiations to cover the preparation of the invasion. He did not say to reporters, what was specifically discussed in the negotiations.

Reuters notes that they have no confirmation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the Kozak’s peace treaty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy does not intend to negotiate with the Russian Federation. And Kremlin again talked about negotiations with Ukraine.