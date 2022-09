Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army in areas of eight settlements in the east of the country.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command notes that the troops of the invaders continue to focus their efforts on attempts to completely occupy Donetsk region.

During the day, the Russians carried out a fire defeat of the positions of the Armed Forces along the entire contact line and tried to restore the lost position.

The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. All attacks by the occupiers were successfully repulsed.

It is also reported that Russian troops continue to shell settlements near the contact line along the entire front line.

For this, the Russians use barrel and rocket artillery, missile weapons and aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, September 14, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military established full fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.

We also reported that some Russian units on the right bank of the Dnieper in the area of ​ ​ occupied Kherson expressed their readiness to lay down their arms.