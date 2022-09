Cabinet Expects USF Gas Reserves 14.5-15 bcm as of October 1, Plans to Get 2 bcm From US in October-March

The Cabinet of Ministers expects that as of October 1, natural gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (USF) will amount to 14.5-15 billion cubic meters, and plans to get 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the United States during Q4 2022 - Q1 2023.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, so far more than 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas have been pumped into gas storage facilities in Ukraine, and by October 1, a total of 14.5-15 billion cubic meters will be accumulated.

"We have agreements with the United States on the provision of 2 billion cubic meters of gas from American producers during the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of the next one. We are negotiating with the northern countries, in particular with Norway, to provide physical volumes of gas for Ukraine," he said.

Shmyhal assured that although this heating season will be one of the most difficult, Ukraine will have enough gas for its stable passage and will be provided with coal.

In general, according to him, Ukraine has now accumulated 2.2 million tons of coal, which is the largest level of reserves at this date in recent years.

Shmyhal said that by the beginning of the heating season up to 2.5 million tons of coal will be accumulated.

Also, according to him, almost 1,500 mobile generators, dozens of backup boilers, about 100 power plants have already been purchased for the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the accumulation of 19 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF before the start of the heating season.

As of April 9, gas reserves in underground storage facilities decreased by 41.8%, or 6.4 billion cubic meters, to 9.1 billion cubic meters, compared to data at a similar date last year (15.58 billion cubic meters).