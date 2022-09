During the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, since September 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders about 8,500 square kilometers and 388 settlements.

Such updated information was given by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since September 6, about 8,500 square kilometers, about 388 settlements, about 150,000 people have been liberated in Kharkiv region," she said.

Maliar explained that the figures are constantly being clarified regarding the liberated territories in Kharkiv region, because the process is dynamic.

In addition, the liberated territories still require additional security and stabilization measures so that people can safely reside there.

Therefore, official reports on the number of liberated settlements are provided with a conscious delay and may or may not take into account the stabilization measures carried out, and therefore - vary.

She added that before the complete victory, the Ukrainian army needs to liberate a lot more land and it will take a lot of time, effort and patience.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, Maliar reported that starting from September 6, 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements and about 150,000 people from the occupation were liberated in Kharkiv region, but warned that she would later provide updated information.

In an evening video address on September 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that stabilization measures on the territory of 4,000 square kilometers liberated from the invaders were completed, they were still ongoing on the same area.