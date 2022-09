About 5,000 Ukrainian troops have already been trained in the United Kingdom.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The training program for the Ukrainian military was called "INTERFLEX." It was joined by instructors from Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK and Ukraine.

"They gained basic knowledge, skills and expertise in tactical medicine, engineering, fire, psychological and tactical training, including conducting offensive and defensive operations in urbanized terrain," it was said.

The General Staff noted that in the near future the exercises will expand and a program will be launched to train junior commanders of military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denmark will train the Ukrainian military on its territory. The military can arrive in Denmark by the end of the year.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russian military units and formations cancel the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has increasingly begun to purchase weapons from other states subject to harsh sanctions - from the likes of Iran and North Korea, as its stockpile is depleted.