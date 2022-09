The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft state budget for 2023 to the Verkhovna Rada for approval.

This was announced by the chairman of the Rada's budget committee, Yurii Aristov (the Servant of the People faction), on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The budget process has begun. We are studying the project for 2023, which the government has already submitted to the Verkhovna Rada," he wrote.

Aristov noted that this budget of the warring country is very different from those of previous years; its priorities are the defense capability of the country and the support of citizens.

According to him, in general, the government proposes to reduce expenditures by UAH 272.7 billion.

One of the significant reductions is for the maintenance of government bodies (-UAH 11.6 billion compared to 2022).

The State Budget-2023 foresees spending on defense and security in the amount of over UAH 1 trillion or 17.8% of GDP; to support war veterans (housing, payments, rehabilitation) – UAH 6.8 billion; UAH 19 billion for financing the de-occupied territories through the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression; on subsidies for compensation of losses of local budgets in connection with Russian aggression – UAH 24 billion.

Aristov also noted that, along with this, it is planned to increase spending on social protection, maintain salaries for education workers and medical workers, maintain scholarships, strengthen epidemiological surveillance, develop rehabilitation services and psychological support services, expand the drug reimbursement program, subsidize local budgets for the construction of shelters in educational institutions and renewal of the school bus fleet.

He notes that the 2023 draft state budget includes loans for businesses under the "5-7-9%" program and grants - together this is almost UAH 17.4 billion.

At this time, the 2023 draft state budget is not available on the Rada's website among the bills.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2023.

The total amount of state budget revenues is forecast at the level of UAH 1,279.1 billion, expenditures – UAH 2,573.4 billion, deficit - at the level of 20% of GDP, which is planned to be covered by state borrowing in the amount of UAH 1,686.8 billion.

It is assumed that the minimum wage and living wage in the 2023 state budget will not change and will remain at the level of UAH 6,700 and UAH 2,589, respectively.

At the same time, the government predicts GDP growth of 4.6% and inflation of 30% in 2023.