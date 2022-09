My Signal To People In Crimea - We Will Return There - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to de-occupied Izium (Kharkiv region) stressed that residents of all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular Crimea, should know that Ukraine will definitely return there.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must send signals to our people, who, unfortunately, are still under occupation. And my message to people in Crimea: we know that these are our people, and it is a terrible tragedy that they have been in occupation for more than eight years. We'll be back there. I don't know exactly when. But we have plans and we will go back there," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea have been under pressure from propaganda of the Russian Federation all these years, but when Ukraine returns to the peninsula, Crimeans will see the falsity of Russian television and propaganda.

Zelenskyy also thanked international partners for sending investigators and prosecutors to Ukraine who help Ukrainian law enforcement officers collect materials on Russian crimes in the de-occupied territories.

"We all understand that this process is not quick. Our Prosecutor General’s Office works, performs important tasks. They allow both journalists and investigators to come to these places, find important details," he said.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy arrived in de-occupied Izium in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, former member of the Izium City Council and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium.