The Russian occupiers mobilized a large number of drug addicts and alcoholics for the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, the Russian army suffers significant manpower losses every day and tries to compensate them in various ways.

The military leadership continues to search for those willing to fight among prisoners, in particular in the colonies of the Tula region.

Recruiters promise convicts to have their criminal records removed in exchange for 3 months of service, for recidivists or those convicted of particularly serious crimes, the term of service will be 6 months.

However, no contracts are signed with interested parties.

"The recruitment of so-called "reservists" to the 3rd Army Corps is also ongoing. Among the already recruited personnel, there is a large number of people with drug and alcohol addiction," the General Staff noted.

Also, the fact of forced mobilization in the city of Horlivka, where the local so-called "military commissariats" were tasked together with the "militia" to recruit 6,000 people by September 19, shows the problems with staffing units.

The search and arrest of men continues in the city, which in turn causes mass dissatisfaction among local residents.

The Russian military units are cancelling the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine.