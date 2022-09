NBU Net International Reserves Up 26.4% To USD 15.9 Billion In August

In August, net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased by 26.4% to USD 15.900 billion compared to the previous month.

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Year-to-date, net reserves fell by 23.4% from USD 20.767 billion.

Official reserve assets of the NBU increased by 13.6% to USD 25.440 billion in August, and fell by 17.8% from USD 30.941 billion since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, gross reserve liabilities in August decreased by 2.8% to USD 9.540 billion, and since the beginning of the year - by 6.2% from USD 10.174 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decreased by 2.6% to USD 12.618 billion compared to the previous month.

In 2021, the NBU's net international reserves increased by 14.6% from USD 18.144 billion to USD 20.765 billion.

In 2020, net reserves increased by 14.5% from USD 15.785 billion.

In 2019, net reserves increased by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the National Bank canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.