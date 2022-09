As part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 5 vessels with 153,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Europe left on Wednesday from the seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 14, as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 5 vessels with 153,000 tons of food left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny. They are headed for the countries of Asia and Europe. In 1.5 months of the "grain corridor", 3.1 million tons of agricultural products were exported through the ports of Great Odesa," the statement says.

According to the statement, a total of 134 vessels with agricultural products for Asian, European and African countries left Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.