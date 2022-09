5 People Killed, 16 Wounded Due To Enemy Shelling Last Day In Donetsk Region - Governor Kyrylenko

On September 13, the Russian occupiers fired on a number of settlements in Donetsk region, 5 people were killed and 16 were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 13, Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donbas - in Bakhmut. Another 16 people were wounded," the head of the Administration wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 844 civilians have been killed due to Russian aggression in Donetsk region, another 2,105 citizens have been wounded.

These data are indicated without taking into account the victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 75% of residents of Donetsk region have left their homes and moved to safer regions of Ukraine.