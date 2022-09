German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for negotiations and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the German government, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

The conversation lasted 90 minutes.

This was Scholz's first phone conversation with Putin since May.

"Given the seriousness of the military situation and the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the chancellor called on the president of Russia to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the message reads.

Scholz also told Putin that any further annexationist moves by Russia would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances.

The chancellor called on the Russian president to treat the captured combatants in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unhindered access for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Scholz emphasized the need to ensure the station's safety.

"In this context, the chancellor called to avoid any escalation steps and to immediately implement the measures recommended in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the message reads.

Scholz and Putin also spoke about the tense food situation in the world, which has developed as a result of Russia's aggressive war.

"The chancellor emphasized the important role of the grain agreement under the auspices of the UN and appealed to the Russian president not to discredit the agreement and to continue to implement it in full," the German government said.

It will be recalled that earlier, Сhair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee / expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party, Michael Roth, commenting on Olaf Scholz's statement that Berlin refuses to hand over tanks to Ukraine on its own, said that Germany, in coordination with the EU and NATO, should hand over tanks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the German MEP calls to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine and help it win as soon as possible.