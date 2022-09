It is not surprising that AFU acts so skillfully – Pentagon

The successful Ukrainian counteroffensive could not surprise the Pentagon.

This follows from a statement by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, the BBC reports.

"In my opinion, if anyone should be surprised, it should probably be the Russians," he said.

Ryder noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have long demonstrated how sophisticated their military art is.

"There is no doubt, and we have seen it, that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainians have demonstrated what a great effect their incredible adaptability and ability to use their own combat capabilities can have. Therefore, we are not surprised that they acted so skillfully," Ryder said explaining why the lightning-fast actions of the Ukrainian military were not a surprise for the United States.

During the briefing, Ryder also noted that the offensive of the AFU in Kharkiv region forced a significant part of Russian units to cross the border into Russian territory.

It will be recalled that the British intelligence reported that the AFU defeated the elite tank army of the Russian Federation, intended for the defense of Moscow.

In the meantime, the AFU on separate sections of the front in Kharkiv region reached the state border with Russia.