About 150,000 Ukrainians In Kharkiv Region Get Free From Occupation, But Counteroffensive Continues - Maliar

The counteroffensive in Kharkiv region continues. Currently, 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements of Kharkiv region have been vacated. About 150,000 Ukrainians were released from the occupation.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, it has not yet been possible to establish full control over Kharkiv region, but the counteroffensive continues. The offensive operation took several days, and it had been planned for several days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov explained that in Kharkiv region the counteroffensive was similar to a "snow ball" and went much "better than expected."

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the escape of its military from Kharkiv region and published a new map with a new front line, where the front line runs along the eastern part of the region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive liberated the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Border guards showed how they cleaned the city after the invaders.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the South Operational Command, said on September 12 that Russian troops located on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region were trying to agree on surrender under the auspices of international law.