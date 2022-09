The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state budget for 2023.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet approved the draft budget for 2023. The projected GDP for the 2023 year is laid down as UAH 6,371.3 billion," he wrote.

According to the MP, GDP growth is planned at the level of 2.5% in relation to 2022 (in 2022, the projected fall in GDP is 33.1%).

Zhelezniak noted that the minimum wage and living wage in the state budget-2023 do not change: UAH 6,700 and UAH 2,589, respectively.

Soon, the draft state budget should be registered in parliament, after which by October 1 the proposals of parliamentarians will be accepted, and by October 20 the state budget should be adopted in the first reading.

According to budget legislation, the government should submit for approval to parliament a draft state budget for the next year until September 15 this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-August 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 416.9 billion.