The International Monetary Fund has allocated an additional USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Head of State spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and thanked for the additional support.

"I had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. I thanked for the allocated USD 1.4 billion in additional support," Zelenskyy wrote.

The parties also discussed future cooperation to strengthen the financial stability of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine intends to raise USD 12-16 billion by the end of this year.

On August 9, 2022, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and the Regional Director of the World Bank for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine) Arup Banerji signed the Agreement on the provision of another non-refundable budget support to Ukraine in the form of a USD 4.5 billion grant.

Ukraine also expects to receive funding from the International Monetary Fund under a new special program in November-December.