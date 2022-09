There are no plans in the Russian Federation to announce full or partial mobilization, said the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Tuesday, September 13.

"The issue of full or partial mobilization of conscripts is not being discussed in the Kremlin. Currently no, it is not discussed," Peskov answered the journalist's question as to whether the issue of full or partial mobilization is being considered in Russia.

Today, in the State Duma of Russia, the leader of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, called for the announcement of a general mobilization in the Russian Federation and the adoption of relevant laws for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security, Mikhail Sheremet, called to announce mobilization in the Russian Federation for "victory in a special military special operation."

On September 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian military command is suspending the sending of new, already formed, units to the territory of Ukraine due to the massive refusal of volunteers.

Also, after a series of defeats by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia once again changed the command of the western group of armed forces.