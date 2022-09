NBU Sells USD 100 Million And EUR 72 Million In Cash To Banks To Reinforce Cash Registers

The National Bank has sold USD 100 million and EUR 72 million in cash to banks to reinforce cash registers.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, the NBU made two transactions with system-important banks on the exchange of cash currency for non-cash.

Within the first one, it offered banks USD 100 million, the second - EUR 100 million.

Results of the transactions:

- the exchange of dollars: 11 out of 14 systemically important banks took part; the entire amount was claimed;

- the exchange of euros: 7 banks out of 14 systemically important banks took part; as a result, they exchanged EUR 72 million.

In the coming days, banks will replenish cash registers with additional cash currency to meet the demand of their customers.

It is noted that the relevant operations will allow solving the problem with a temporary shortage of cash foreign currency at the cash desks of individual banks, which is associated with certain logistical difficulties in the supply of cash currency from abroad in a full-scale war.

The NBU believes that the smaller demand of banks for cash euros compared to the proposed volume already indicates a gradual solution to such a problem.

The National Bank also advised Ukrainian banks to increase the volume of cash imports.

This minimizes the risks of such situations in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank announced that it would back up banks' cash registers with cash currency from September 7.

The National Bank allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

So, from September 6, the volume of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population includes the entire volume of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, and not half of it.