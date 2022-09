The bulk carrier IKARIA ANGEL, chartered by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, arrived at the sea trade port Chornomorsk (Odesa region) to load 30,000 tons of wheat.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After loading the food, the ship will be sent to Ethiopia.

"Since the start of the Initiative's implementation, 2 vessels chartered by the World Food Program have already been sent. On board they have more than 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for the residents of Yemen and Ethiopia. Our WFP partners will additionally purchase another 190,000 tons of grain for further export to countries, suffering from a lack of food... In the course of the implementation of the initiative on the safe transportation of agricultural products, 122 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports. About 2.78 million tons of food are on their board," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, the first ship chartered by the UN with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived in Africa.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.