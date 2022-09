The express delivery company Nova Poshta resumed work in Balakliya and Chuhuyev (Kharkiv region).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Chuhuyev, the stationary branch of Nova Poshta No. 1 at 50A Heroyiv Chornobyltsiv Street is opened for service. It will work every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All financial services and delivery are available at the branch," the statement says.

Also, in Balakliya, a mobile branch of the Nova Poshta for receiving parcels weighing up to 10 kg has started operating.

According to the statement, by the end of this week the company plans to open 14 more branches in other de-occupied cities of Kharkiv region, and by October 1 to restore 80% of the network in the liberated settlements of Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, pensions will be paid immediately in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items across Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large cargo offices are located in industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.