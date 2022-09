The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that the Russian Federation will show real interest in negotiations only after its positions have been weakened as much as possible. Now the Kremlin continues to insist on fulfilling its "demands." Kuleba said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, Kuleba noted that the basic principle is that Ukraine is at war with Russia not for the sake of gaining an opportunity to talk, but for the sake of winning.

"This is an absolute mood not only at all levels of the Ukrainian government, but also in Ukrainian society we also see this enthusiasm for victory," Kuleba added.

According to him, if you carefully follow the signals from Russia, then indeed with a certain frequency they mention the word "negotiations".

"Then this word disappears, then it is mentioned again. But every time this mention is accompanied by the addition of the element that "Russia is ready to talk about the fulfillment of its demands." And this, accordingly, is negated by the very mention of negotiations," he said.

Kuleba is sure that Russia's goals remain unchanged for now.

"Russia wants a complete defeat of Ukraine. Let's say a complete reset of Ukraine in one way or another. Depends on what territories they can hold. So far they have not managed to stabilize the front line, but no one should be in any doubt about Russia's ultimate goals. This is not some territory of Ukraine, this is a reboot of the whole of Ukraine," the minister believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson of the Operational Command South, said that the Russian troops, located on the right bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region, are trying to negotiate a surrender under the auspices of international law.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has no intention of negotiating with the Russian Federation. And Putin again started talking about negotiations with Ukraine.