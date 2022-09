The Armed Forces of Ukraine have probably destroyed an Iranian attack drone near Kupyansk. This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With a large degree of probability, it can be stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian attack unmanned aerial vehicle near Kupyansk for the first time. An analysis of the appearance of the elements of the drone's wing allows us to confidently state that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian UAV for the first time. We are talking about the Shahed-136 long-range kamikaze UAV," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, The Washington Post, citing representatives of Western intelligence and special services, reported that Iran had transferred to Russia the first several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles that the Russian military intends to use in the war against Ukraine.

Iran is believed to have transferred Shahed-129, Shahed-191 and Mohajer-6 drones to Russia, which are considered to be among Iran's best drones for both reconnaissance and strikes.

In mid-July, Western media reported that Russia was in talks with Iran to buy several hundred attack drones to use against Ukraine.