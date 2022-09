The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes and the Zoopark radio station of the occupiers over the past day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the Air Forces of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on the occupiers - damage was inflicted on 7 strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated, and 2 positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

Losses of manpower and equipment of the occupiers are specified.

Also, during the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit control points, areas where the enemy's manpower and combat equipment are concentrated.

The radio-electronic warfare complex, the Zoopark radar station, artillery units and ammunition depots fell into the affected area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of 7 settlements.

The U.S. Department of Defense believes that Russia has largely surrendered its positions to Ukrainian forces in the northeastern suburbs of Kharkiv, and many Russian troops are withdrawing across the state border.