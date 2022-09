More than 70,000 square kilometers in 10 regions were mined with ammunition and explosives.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mine danger in the liberated cities and villages remains high, more than seventy thousand square kilometers in ten regions are mined with ammunition and explosives. The defense forces are taking measures to return peaceful life to the liberated communities as soon as possible," the General Staff reported.

In addition, up to 200 bloody war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers are recorded every day on the temporarily occupied and already liberated Ukrainian territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have freed more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine in the east and south.

On September 11, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian defenders had already liberated more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory, there are about 50 kilometers to reach the state border in Kharkiv region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi said that Sumy is the most mined region after the Russian occupation.