In the last week, the units of the Russian troops withdrawn from Kharkiv region were from the 1st Guards Tank Army, which was designated in the Russian Federation to carry out counterattacks in the event of a war with NATO.

This follows from a fresh intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

It is noted that the 1st Guards Tank Army, subordinate to the Western Military District, suffered significant losses at the initial stage of the invasion and was not fully restored before the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv.

"The 1st Guards Tank Army was one of the most prestigious Russian armies, dedicated to the defense of Moscow and designated to carry out counterattacks in the event of a war with NATO. With the sharp decline of the 1st Guards Tank Army and other formations of the Western Military District, the Russian conventional forces assigned to countermeasures by NATO, have seriously weakened. It will probably take years for Russia to restore this potential," the summary says.

As Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU reached the state border with Russia in separate sections of the front in Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense believes that Russia has mostly surrendered its positions to the Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Kharkiv in the northeast, and many Russian troops are withdrawing across the state border.