The U.S. Department of Defense believes that Russia has largely surrendered its positions to Ukrainian forces in the northeastern suburbs of Kharkiv, and many Russian troops are withdrawing across the state border.

As European Pravda online media outlet reports with the reference to Reuters and CNN, this was stated by a high-ranking Pentagon official on the condition of anonymity at a briefing on Monday.

"In general, according to our estimates, the Ukrainians are succeeding in the struggle for the liberation and return of the territory in the south and east. Near Kharkiv, according to our data, the Russian forces mostly ceded their territorial gains to the Ukrainians and retreated to the north and east. Many of them passed through the border with Russia," he said.

This statement refutes the statement of Russian propaganda that the withdrawal of the occupiers from Kharkiv region was planned and designed to strengthen the groups in Donbas.

In addition, according to the U.S. assessment, Ukrainian troops "very likely took control of Kupiyansk and Izium, as well as some smaller villages." Ukraine did not officially announce the complete liberation of Kupiyansk and Izium, but Ukrainian flags were raised there.

Instead, the Russian Federation focused on the section of the front from Siversk to Bakhmut in Donetsk region, according to the Pentagon.

"Bakhmut continues to be the center where Russian forces are trying to gain positions. We continue to observe intensive use of artillery and airstrikes," he said.

In Kherson region, according to the Pentagon, there are "conscious and verified operations on the part of the Ukrainians, which foresee a certain moderate movement forward."

As Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, September 12, Head of Kharkiv regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced that the AFU reached the state border with Russia in separate areas of the front in Kharkiv region.