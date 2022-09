On September 12, the Armed Forces Ukraine repelled attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of seven settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

It is reported that the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy shelled the infrastructure using mortars, tanks, combat vehicles, barrel artillery and MLRSes:

in the Siversk direction - near Atynske and Stukalivka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the area of Kozacha Lopan, Baranivka, and Kupiyansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Pryshyb, Bilohorivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviyansk, Staryi Karavan, Starodubivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Hryhorivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the area of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Mykolayivka Druha, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, and Vesela Dolyna;

in the Avdiyivka region - settlements of Avdiyivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlovsk direction - near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukraiyinka, and Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the area of Kamiyanske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Nesterianka, Orikhiv, Bilohoriya, Zaliznychne, Temyrivka, Novopil, and Vremivka settlements.

Enemy artillery shelling along the contact line was recorded in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. In addition, the enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs - they made 23 flights.

The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Bezimenne, and Novohryhorivka settlements.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out nine strikes - damage was inflicted on seven strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated, and two positions of his anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Losses of manpower and equipment of the occupiers are specified.

Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit control points, areas where the enemy's manpower and combat equipment are concentrated. The radio-electronic warfare complex, the Zoopark radar station, artillery units and ammunition depots fell into the affected area.

Up to two hundred bloody war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers are recorded every day on the temporarily occupied and already liberated Ukrainian territories.

Mine danger in liberated towns and villages remains high, with more than seventy thousand square kilometers in ten regions mined with ammunition and explosives. The defense forces are taking measures to return peaceful life to the liberated communities as soon as possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 11, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukrainian defenders had already liberated more than 3,000 square km of territory since the start of the counteroffensive, there are about 50 kilometers to the exit to the state border in Kharkiv region

On Monday, September 12, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced that the AFU had reached the state border with Russia in separate sections of the front in Kharkiv region.