The military command of the Russian Federation suspends the sending of new, already formed, units to the territory of Ukraine due to the mass refusal of volunteers to participate in hostilities. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, September 12.

The General Staff notes that there is a growing distrust to the higher command in Russia, due to which a large number of volunteers categorically refuse the prospect of service in combat conditions.

"The situation is affected by information about the actual number of killed, while losses from private military companies and those mobilized from temporarily occupied territories are not taken into account. The situation worsens due to the general attitude towards their own wounded. In particular, in Russian hospitals, diagnoses and the nature of combat injuries are deliberately simplified, no time is given for rehabilitation in order to quickly return servicemen to the combat zone," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, the spokeswoman of the press center of the Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements in Kherson region.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reached the border with Russia in some areas.

From February 24 to September 12, the total losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 52,950 people.