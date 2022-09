People With Disabilities And Their Accompanying Persons Allowed To Cross Border Unlimited Number Of Times

People with disabilities received the right to cross the state border an unlimited number of times during martial law. The relevant changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy.

"With these changes, restrictions on the number of trips abroad for persons with disabilities and their accompanying persons have been removed," the statement reads.

There was also a standardized issue of confirmation of the fact of care by persons who care for people with disabilities.

The government has also extended the deadline for applying for accompanying persons to embassies and consulates of Ukraine to register them. Currently, this period is 7 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decree came into effect on September 1, according to which men of conscription age were given the opportunity to cross the border.

We remind you that entrepreneurs and legal entities can use this service. You can cross the border for up to 7 days.

However, on the same day, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Danylo Hetmantsev reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revoked the decision to allow men to go on business trips abroad.

We also reported that since September 5, male students who are conscripted into the military have been able to go abroad for studies.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that conscripted men led to a significant increase in attempts to cross the border illegally.