The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the settlement of Logachivka, which borders Ukraine, was allegedly attacked by the Ukrainian military.

The Russian governor wrote about this in his Telegram account.

According to him, the settlement was shelled around 13:00 local time.

Gladkov reported that a Ukrainian citizen of 1942 died as a result of shelling. Four more people were injured and hospitalized.

He also said that due to shelling, private houses and farm buildings in Logachivka were partially destroyed. Damage to power lines is also known.

According to his information, the emergency services were forced to temporarily cut off the electricity and gas supply.

It will be recalled that earlier today, on September 12, residents of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation reported a series of powerful explosions.

Information about explosions in Azov, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Aksai and other settlements of the region is spreading in social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 11, Russian troops launched missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

Reports of explosions and air defense operations were received from Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.