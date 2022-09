The Russian Federation does not have the funds to purchase warm uniforms for the military, so the Kremlin is recruiting reinforcements from the residents of the Far East and Kamchatka. This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, September 12.

"The Russian Federation has announced a campaign to raise funds for the purchase of winter uniforms for the occupation contingent located in Ukraine. The official Kremlin has admitted that it does not have enough budget funds for these needs. It also became known that the next rotation of rashists will consist mainly of residents of the Far East of the Russian Federation and Kamchatka. By design, they are better adapted to life in conditions of low temperatures and will be more effective in the winter period. Also, these servicemen are not used to comfort and will easily tolerate the lack of a well-established lifestyle," the intelligence says.

The intelligence also has information that Kremlin recruiters managed to attract a certain part of the population of the northern regions with promises of high payments, but this personnel has a very low level of training and knows practically nothing about the real state of affairs of hostilities in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

On September 12, the spokeswoman of the press center of the Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements in Kherson region.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reached the border with Russia in some areas.